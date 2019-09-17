MeToo accused Anu Malik to judge Indian Idol 11; his first pictures from the sets of Superstar Singer are out

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The makers are now gearing up for the new season of the show. After 10 successful seasons of this much-loved talent hunt, the new season is in the making and fans can’t keep calm. Indian 11 will go on air soon with Aditya Narayan as the host of the show. The show is also making headlines for including Anu Malik, who has been accused of inappropriate behaviour during MeToo movement last year.

Anu Malik will be back as a judge for Indian Idol's season 11. And now, first pictures of the music composer from the sets of another music reality show Superstar Singer are now doing rounds on the internet. He can be seen with host Jay Bhanushali.

Take a look below.

Speaking about Anu Malik, he courted controversies when many women including Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra accused him of sexual misconduct during #MeToo movement. Recently, Anu even shot a promo with other judges Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. A source close to the development told Mid-Day, “The makers and channel decided to reinstate Anu Malik as one of the judges as he, with his shair-o-shayari, is synonymous with Indian Idol. He has judged every season since the reality show began airing in 2004.”

Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter to slam the channel's decision to bring him as one of the judges. One of the tweets reads, "One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV, your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs?” Another one read, "It is confirmed news that @SPTV @sonytv have shot a promo with Anu Malik who got called out by multiple women last year in @IndiaMeToo.Some who were minors.Sends out a clear message to #India & the world at large - Sony Pictures Television “supports”, “enables" sexual predators." Anu had been denying all the allegations. His lawyer had said that the movement was used for his client’s “character assassination”.