Mid week eviction to take place between these two contestants

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, and the contestants have already made their place in the hearts of the audience. This season, the show is filled with a lot of ups and downs in the relationships between the contestants, and almost every week, there are massive fights in the house, which is giving enough content to the viewers.

Bigg Boss is nearing to its finale and the audience are still finding it difficult to choose who will be the winner of the show. Where Shehnaaz, Siddarth, Asim, Rashami and Paras seems to be the potential top 5 finalists, on the other side Arti and Mahira Sharma seems to be in danger.

As per sources, it seems that there will be a mid week eviction happening soon, and the till now the two contestants who look in the danger is Arti a Mahira Sharma.

As per audience polling and media speculations it seems that Mahira soon will be evicted from the house and she has got the least votes as compared to the others, and following her is Arti.

There are reports also suggested there could be a double eviction this week and most probably Arti and Mahira would bid adieu to the show.