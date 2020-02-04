In midst of controversies, Sonal Vengurlekar’s Twitter account gets hacked!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss and controversies go hand-in-hand!

The latest one who has engulfed herself in the controversy is TV actress Sonal Vengurlekar.

The actress has come out in open and told the media that Asim Riaz had previously dated Shruti Tuli and was in a live-in relationship with her. However, Asim's brother Umar Riaz who is also Sonal's friend refuted all her allegations and reacted by calling her a chapri Tik Tok star and a flop actress. Their banter has divided Sonal, who is a supporter of Siddharth against Asim fans.

And guess what? Sonal had to suffer the consequences as her Twitter account has been hacked the actress had to open a new account.

Here is her new account detail. Take a look!