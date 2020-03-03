News

Mika Singh is all praises for Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI:Kapil Sharma is known for his comic timing and singing skills. The comedian-turned-host loves singing and is often seen crooning on The Kapil Sharma Show. He never misses a chance to try his hands at the musical instruments and something similar happened recently.

Kapil was busy playing drums when popular singer Mika Singh captured him on his camera totally off-guard. The Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon actor was busy playing drums and was enjoying himself.

Mika showered praises on him and also complimented him for his music skills. Mika and Kapil are very close friends and are often seen jamming up together at each other's houses. They often organise musical nights at their homes.

