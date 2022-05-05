Mika Singh enters StarPlus' Anupamaa for #MaAn's Sangeet

MUMBAI: Mika Singh appears on the grand set of the biggest show in India right now, Star Plus’s ‘Anupamaa’. Mika Singh appears as Friend of the Groom, ‘Anuj’, energizing the whole #MaAn Sangeet! The set came alive with Mika Singh’s presence and everyone felt the urge to rock out with him. The extravagant setting of the show ‘Anupamaa’ absolutely  completed Mika Singh’s fiery look for the special occasion! 

Mika Singh, along with the cast and crew of ‘Anupamaa’, performed the hook – step from the Title track of his upcoming Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, where he will be seen facing the biggest, most important decision of his life. Everyone on the set of ‘Anupamaa’ enjoyed breaking out into their own dance moves and groove to Mika Singh’s beats. 

Mika Singh on his appearance on Star Plus’ show ‘Anupama’, “It was such a unique experience for me on the set of ‘Anupama’, the biggest show in India right now. All the cast and crew members made me feel at home with their warm reception. The festivities started with a bang and we did not want to stop. I enjoyed singing and dancing with everyone. Playing the Groom’s friend made me excited and curious about my own wedding. Hopefully, I will find that special someone to celebrate every moment with. You will see it all unfold in my new show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ on Star Bharat!” 

Mika Singh will embark on the most important journey of his life and look for that special someone to spend his life with. Stay tuned for Mika Singh’s new show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ only on Star Bharat!

