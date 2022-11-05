Mika Singh gives up his comfort zone and shoots for 48hours straight under the summer sun for his upcoming show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti,' on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is prepping to enthrall audiences with its new upcoming show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti,' which will feature music superstar and well-deserved groom Mika Singh. For his show, Mika Singh has devoted all his soul and heart for the shoot.

Audiences have been amassing anticipation for Mika Singh's upcoming show, for which Mika Pajji has been shooting nonstop for 48 hours straight. He's also been relentlessly filming for his upcoming music video in the sweltering heat of summer in Chandigarh. It appears that he is putting forth his best efforts to create the best music video for his show. Mika Singh's desi dance beats are definitely turning heads of both girls and audiences.

All whilst, Mika Singh will be seen seeking for a partner in the forthcoming Star Bharat show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti. Throughout his career, the singer has had numerous chart-topping hits, including Mauja Hi Mauja, Bas Ek King, Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai, and Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. The show, produced by SOL Productions, will set new dimensions of grandeur and standard in the Indian television world with its content.

Stay tuned for ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ release on 19th of June & more intriguing updates only on Star Bharat.