Mika Singh's beautiful gesture on the sets of DID Super Moms will surely melt your hearts

MUMBAI : After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the younger dancers a run for their money, Zee TV recently launched the 3rd edition of its popular non-fiction show – DID Super Moms. Airing Saturdays and Sundays, the new season has an exciting panel of judges – Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar to mentor and guide the talented moms through their journey and help them achieve their dancing dreams.



Week after week, the Super Moms have amazed one and all with their wonderful performances and this weekend, the viewers are in for a special treat as famous singers - Mika Singh and Kumar Sanu as well as star celebrities - Punit Pathak and Sunny Leone will be seen gracing the show. While all the Super Moms put their best foot forward during the shoot, it was contestant Varsha’s terrific performance to the song Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen that left everyone mesmerized. However, it was Varsha’s heartwarming confession about struggling to make ends meet and giving a decent life to their child that left everyone speechless. In fact, Mika got very emotional after hearing her story and the star singer instantly mentioned how he will take the whole responsibility of her son’s education.



As Mika Singh mentioned, “I know the struggle that Varsha is going through for her son and according to me ‘Jo mehnat karte hain, woh struggle nahi karte.’ I also got to know that Varsha is from Haryana, which is very close to my house, so I would love to take up the responsibility of her child’s education. Whichever school Varsha likes, she can let me know, I will get her son’s admission done there and support the requirements needed for his whole education.”



While Mika’s sweet gesture will surely melt your hearts, wait till you watch all the fantastic performances by the Super Moms this weekend!



To witness all the tremendous performances of the talented mothers, tune into DID Super Moms, every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!