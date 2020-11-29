Milan Singh to play snake witch in SAB TV'S Aladdin 

MUMBAI: SAB TV's popular fantasy based show Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga, produced by Peninsula Pictures enjoys the great fan following and are in awe with the chemistry of the lead actors Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh who depict the role of Aladdin and Jasmine respectively.

TellyChakkar has learnt the show will soon witness the entry of a new member in the star cast.

According to our sources, actress Milan Singh has been roped in to play snake witch in the show. She will be seen paired opposite negative lead Aamir Dalvi aka Zafar. Milan's character will have the power to foresee future.

Milan, who has earlier been part of shows like Kalash and Naagin 1, confirmed being part of the show.

Here's wishing her luck!