Milestone of 1500 episodes for Kundali Bhagya, here’s what Shraddha Arya had to say!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular primetime show - Kundali Bhagya, has been ruling audiences’ hearts for almost 6 years since it went on air in 2017. Produced by Balaji Telefilms and featuring popular actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Anjum Fakih(as Shrishti), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) and Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), this family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships. Since 2017, the chemistry of its lead characters Karan-Preeta have been loved by the viewers, and the storyline has always kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. It then comes as no surprise that the show has consistently ruled the viewership charts and won many awards. With immense love pouring in from the audience, the cast and crew of the show recently celebrated a huge milestone of having completed 1500 episodes.

Kundali Bhagya has recently undergone a 20-year generation leap, presenting a lot of twists and turns including the separation of Karan and Preeta after the birth of their twin boys. Karan has emerged from a coma, while Preeta has suffered a memory loss. Incidentally, Karan is raising Shaurya, and Rajveer is brought up by Preeta and Shrishti. And now, the storyline has taken a dramatic turn as Rajveer has discovered the truth about his real parents, Preeta and Karan Luthra.

Shraddha Arya who plays the role of Preeta in the show, said, “It is to the show, Ekta ma’am and the creative team of Zee TV that I owe Preeta becoming a household name and a much sought-after dinner-table companion for our viewers. All these years, the whole team of Kundali Bhagya has worked very hard towards keeping the show on top and personally, I have loved every scene I have performed as Preeta. And over these last 6 years, my co-actors, the whole crew and the sets have become a second home and like a family to me. With this milestone, I am truly grateful to all my fans and followers who have given their support to us over all these years. Congratulations to the whole team, I promise, I will continue to always give my best as Preeta.”

The new cast of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya - Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali, too, expressed their excitement along with the entire cast and crew as they celebrated this milestone with a small party on the set where they played some games, grooved to some peppy songs and made it a day to remember!

Here’s congratulating the entire team of Kundali Bhagya on achieving this milestone!

Tune in to Kundali Bhagya every night at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV