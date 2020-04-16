Milind Soman shares two stunning pictures that are taken 80 years apart

MUMBAI: Even in his 50s, Milind Soman can make girls go gaga over him. The multi-faceted actor is active on social media and keeps entertaining his fans with his pictures and videos. He is currently in home quarantine with wife Ankita Konwar.

Recently, the two celebrated Rongali Bihu at their residence in Mumbai. In the photo, Milind and Ankita can be seen playing an egg fight, which is part of the celebrations.

And now, Milind shared his wedding picture with Ankita from their marriage. He also made a collage of this with his grandparents' picture, who look adorable while posing for the camera. Sharing the collage, Milind wrote, 'Two pictures taken 80 years apart ! My Grandparents, Dattatray and Sulochana, in 1938, and @ankita_earthy and I in 2018 so happy to have found these black and whites!! #timewellspent things to do in #lockdown.'

For the uninitiated, Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in 2018. There is an age gap of almost 26 years between them.

Have a look at his post.

