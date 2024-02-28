Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile: Imlie actor Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui talks about his return to TV; says ‘Wanted to be back with something impactful’ - EXCLUSIVE

Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui has returned to television screens with a refreshing character and show after a few months. He is currently seen playing the lead role of Rajveer, in Dangal TV’s new show Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile.
Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui

MUMBAI: After gaining immense love and appreciation for his journey as Dhairya in the Star Plus show Imlie, Zohaiib Asshraf Siddiqui has returned to television screens with a refreshing character and show after a few months. He is currently seen playing the lead role of Rajveer, in Dangal TV’s new show Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile.

Speaking about making a comeback on-screen after a long time, the actor says, “Post Imlie, I was looking out for a character that suits me the best and creates an impact on the audience’s mind. And when I got to know about the show Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile and my character in it, I found it pretty interesting just the way I wanted it to be. I am thrilled to be back on television with an impactful character. Every new project is a new beginning, and I am looking forward to exploring this new journey of mine.” (Also Read: Exclusive! Zohaib Siddiqui to enter Star Plus’s Imlie )

After playing a popular character, it’s hard for an actor to break a particular image from the audience's mind and make them fall in love with your new character. When asked about his opinion on the same' with context' to playing Dhairya in Imlie, Zohaiib says, “Indeed, people loved Dhairya a lot, but I think that a few months break from work has broken the image of me being Dhairya. The character I am playing right now is different from the previous ones, and I am going to bring new things on-screen, so I am positive that people will shower love on my character too, just like they did on my previous ones.”

On the work front, the actor has been a part of various mythological shows, like Suryaputra Karan, Radha Krishna, Karmaphal Daata Shani, to name a few. Not only this, he has left an indelible mark on the audience with his performance in the shows Sadda Haq and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. (Also Read: Zohaib Siddiqui gets back to Zee TV’s Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke in a new avatar)

Keep reading this space for more information. 

