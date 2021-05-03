Miloni Kapadia on playing Gunjan in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha: I don’t relate to her selfish and greedy nature, guess that’s why I’m enjoying playing this part

MUMBAI: From Shanaya in Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi to Gunjan Rawal in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Miloni Kapadia has been choosing one substantial character after the other. New to the industry, the actor wants to take one step at a time in building a good career graph.

“I don’t think whether my character is lead or parallel lead, for me the role needs to be meaty. I know I am new to the industry so options for me are limited, so I want to choose characters and be part of shows that would help me learn, gives me the scope to perform. The best thing about this industry is that everyone can be themselves and there is no limit to creativity or opportunity. The more you explore, the more you grow,” says Kapadia, who was a National Gold medalist skater.

Talking about her character, Kapadia describes Gunjan as bold, outgoing and spoiled brat. “Whatever she wants, she would get it in any cost. She is selfish, greedy, self-obsessed and an attention seeker. I don’t relate to her character much. I’m not at all like her, guess that’s why I am enjoying playing this role. The onscreen character adds the much required spice in the story. And I am happy that people love to hate her. I have received many messages for my performance, many also mentioned about them not liking Gunjan at all. I take both these as compliments,” adds the actor, who feels the title of the show is apt and rightly puts out the message that ‘baat nazar ki nahi nazariye ki hai’, it all depends on how you perceive the world.

Talking about working with Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar, producers of the show, the actor says, “I met Sonali ma’am and Amir sir at the premier party. They have been really warm and welcoming. Our entire team feels like one big happy family, all positive energies around. They have been really sweet and considerate every time they have come on the set.”

With the COVID cases rising again, are you apprehensive about shooting? “Looking at the daily statistics, it is no doubt scary. But everyone on set has been following the safety measures, everything is sanitised and everyone wears their mask. That gives me a lot of courage,” she ends.