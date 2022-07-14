Mind-Blowing! Is this Chetna Pande's version 2.0 for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

MUMBAI: Chetna Pande is an Indian television personality known for her role of Jenny in Dilwale and participation in Ace of Space 1.

She is currently in the news for her participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where she is doing all the daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

Other than her stunts, fans are also amazed by her looks and the skills that she has, be it the new look that she just posted recently or be it her yoga pose reel, where she doesn't just follow the trend, but goes the extra mile and nails it like a pro; proving that she's better than the rest. You can check out the clips below and tell us in the comments how much you liked her new look.

