Mind-Blowing! Is this Chetna Pande's version 2.0 for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

She is currently in the news for her participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where she is performing all kinds of daredevil stunts and facing her fears.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 00:52
Chetna Pande

MUMBAI: Chetna Pande is an Indian television personality known for her role of Jenny in Dilwale and participation in Ace of Space 1.

Also read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! “My main reason to say “Yes” to the show was my father, he is my inspiration and I know somewhere he wanted me to do the show” – Chetna Pande

Other than her stunts, fans are also amazed by her looks and the skills that she has, be it the new look that she just posted recently or be it her yoga pose reel, where she doesn't just follow the trend, but goes the extra mile and nails it like a pro; proving that she's better than the rest. You can check out the clips below and tell us in the comments how much you liked her new look.

Also read - MUST-READ! Social media sensation and actress Jannat Zubair opens up about her struggles in the initial days of her career, says, "I used to get rejected when I started going for auditions"

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

