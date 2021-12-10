Mind-blowing! Dilip Joshi surprises us with his dance moves on daughter’s sangeet function

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi was seen gracing his daughter Niyati Joshi’s sangeet party with his dancing moves on the dhol beats dressed in a teal blue kurta. The sangeet party happened last night. The function had traditional dandiya and Garba too.

He looks like one happy dad and father-in-law-to-be. The name of the groom is Yashowardhan Mishra.

They also held a Grahshanti Pooja at home. Niyati Joshi is the eldest born of Dilip Joshi. The wedding and reception will happen at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba. It seems he is supervising every detail of the wedding. His co-star Disha Vakani aka Dayaben is skipping the function. She will visit Niyati at their residence before the marriage.

Dilip Joshi is preparing for the wedding of his daughter this month. It is reported that the groom is an NRI and that the wedding will take place on December 11, 2021.

"It's going to be no less than a big fat Indian wedding," a source close to Dilip Joshi said. “Dilipji is personally working on every detail of the big day at Taj, Mumbai."

In addition to that, the source reveals the entire Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team has been invited. Many old members have been invited, including Disha Vakani, but unfortunately, Dayaben won't be able to make it.

Credit: BollywoodLife



