Mind Blowing! Shweta Tiwari looks super sexy in her new avatar, here is what the actress speaks about her transformation

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari’s physical transformation has inspired many and now in a recent interview, the popular television actress spilled the beans on her fitness secret adding that she doesn’t look like this every day.

The 41-year-old mother of two, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that she doesn’t have the perfect abs at all times, and feels fitness is a daily struggle.

“It is lovely to hear compliments! But I don’t look like the way I am in those photos every day. I shouldn’t be saying this, but people need to know that it is not just a fit body but the lights, camera angle and pose that also helps you look a certain way in the photos. The truth is my abs are defined for two days and I am bloated for the next four,” the Bigg Boss season 4 winner said.

Shweta further added, “Your body won’t be ripped always, it needs work every day. People want to attain a ripped body in two months, which is not possible. Daily workouts will give you results.”

The TV actress recently shed around 10 kgs weight.

