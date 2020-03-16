MINDBLOWING! Channa Mereya actor Karan Wahi wins our heart with his dashing personality in this THROWBACK audition video and we can't stop drooling over him

MUMBAI : The ardent fans of Karan Wahi can't keep calm as the actor is all set to be back on small screens with his new show soon.

Karan Wahi has bagged a lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming show Channa Mereya which also stars Niyati Fatnani.

It has been years since Karan has signed a full-fledged daily soap and the viewers are quite excited about it.

Karan will be seen in a very different avatar in the show and we can't wait to see his journey.

Well, the actor who made his small screen debut with Star One's show Remix became a household name for the same.

Since then, Karan's career has been on a roll.

The actor signed several TV shows post Remix like Kasamh Se, Dil Mill Gaye, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Shraddha, Baat Humari Pakki Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge among others.

Apart from this, Karan has been a part of several reality shows and also hosted many of them.

Just before Karan bagged this role, the actor was last seen as a host of Indian Pro Music League.

Well, Karan is quite an experienced actor and proved his mettle in acting with several shows.

We came across a decade old audition video of the actor and can't get over his handsomeness.

Take a look:

The actor who oozes so much confidence even till date on-screen looked pretty confident back then which were the early days of his career.

