MINDBLOWING! Sherdil Shergill fame Surbhi Chandna's house is all kinds of chic and classy just like her

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is winning hearts with her stellar performances as Manmeet Shergill in Colors' show Sherdil Shergill.

The actress is romancing TV hottie Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show and fans are loving their on-screen pairing.

Sherdil Shergill has launched on small screens just about a week ago and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

Well, we all know that actors have hectic shooting hours whenever they are doing a daily soap.

They rarely get to spend time at home with their loved ones.

But whenever they get time, they make sure they live in utmost comfort.

A lot of television actors own luxurious apartments in Mumbai and they are filled with top-class amenities that provide them with luxury and comfort.

Surbhi also owns a plush house in Mumbai where she resides with her parents and sister Pranavi Chandna.

The actress has often shared glimpses of her house which is just too stylish and classy just like her.

So, let's take a look:

