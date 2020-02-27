Mini creates a ‘mini’ library on Patiala Babes sets

MUMBAI: I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a book, said J.K Rowling. This quote of the author totally resonates with Ashnoor Kaur of Patiala Babes, as it has made a huge impact on her. Ever since her childhood, Ashnoor has been an avid reader and her love for books only seems to by growing by the day. Sony Entertainment Television’s Patiala Babes started with the story of a mother and her daughter, and how her daughter becomes her mother’s pillar of support. Recently, the show took a leap and now it’s showcasing the bond between two sisters after the demise of their mother Babita. Now, Mini is seen taking the responsibility of her on screen stepsister Saisha Bajaj aka Arya.

In real life, Ashnoor Kaur is an all-rounder who not only gives her best to acting, but also makes sure her studies don’t get affected. She mentioned that she has been a book worm and likes to catch up on reading whenever she finds some free time - be it on set or even when she is travelling. Taking her love for books to a different level, Ashnoor aka Mini recently decided to set up a mini library on the sets of Patiala Babes. This will only enable her to read anytime she wants and make use of her free time by exploring a variety of books.

A self-confessed bibliophile, Ashnoor said “I love reading and have always been a voracious reader. I spend most of my time shooting for the show, so I have opened a mini library on the sets of Patiala Babes. Also, as I am in the teenage phase of my life, and moreover, I am also shooting a few romantic scenes in the show, so I have been reading young romance novels such as Fault in our Stars, All the Bright Places. At the same time, I am reading non-fiction teenage books such as Chicken Soup for the Teenage Soul. Other than that, as a child, I loved reading fairy tales. I am a book worm and have inclination mainly towards fiction and the fantasy genre.”

Currently, the viewers witnessed the entry of Sourabh Raaj Jain as Neil Oberoi, who is essaying the role of a chef for Mini’s restaurant, Patiala Babes. It would be interesting to watch how his entry will change the dynamics between Mini, Saisha and him.

