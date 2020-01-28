Mini to face MAJOR EMBARRASMENT for using 'FISH' in the restaurant in Sony TV's Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Patiala Babes will soon introduce a new drama.



As seen in the episodes so far, while Mini is very stressed about Arya's behaviour, Neil comes along and offers her water. A broken Mini opens up to Neil and tells him that she feels very guilty about her actions but Arya needs to learn a lesson, to which Neil tells her that she is just overthinking about it. Neil also explains to her that she is responsible for the whole house, and hence, so much frustration is not good for her health.



Also, Arya insists Neil to sing lullaby for her. Neil tells Arya that her Veer Balika cares for her. Arya closes her ears saying she doesn’t want to hear her.



Now, in the upcoming episodes, a special corporate lunch will be organized in Patiala Babes restaurant. While there will be strict instructions given of avoiding usage of fish in any dish, Naem B will unintentionally end up making all the dishes related to fish. While this will cause major embarassment for Mini and the others, it will be Neil who will save Mini and Patiala Babes restaurant from the embarrassment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.