News

Minni and Imarti's happy dance during Babita and Hanuman's haldi ceremony in Patiala Babes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 11:30 AM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Patiala Babes is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Minni is happy as Babita and Hanuman Singh are getting married.

During the haldi ceremony, Hanuman imagines Imarti, who is happy to see that Hanuman is moving ahead in life with Babita.

Minni has also heard much about Imarti that she also imagines her dancing during the haldi ceremony.

Minni knows that Imarti would be happy to see Hanuman with Babita.

Minni and Imarti thus dance together.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

