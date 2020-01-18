Minnie gets irritated :Patiala Babes - 17 January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Minnie gets irritated she recives so many message. Neil takes her aside and says he didn’t know she would be pester, give him a few hours to sort it out. Minnie wants him to sort this issue as soon as possible. Neil speaks to the opponent and warns not to trouble his landlady, etc. He then walks to Minnie and tells her she will not be troubled again. She ask him about what happened .He says he had taken some loan. She says he was a chef in 5 star hotels and would have earned well, then why didn’t he repay loan. He emotionally says some debts can never be paid in whole life. Minnie stands thinking hear that.

Minnie remember what preet said to her never trust anyone on biodata. ompare Neil to HS, Neil’s words, etc. Arya asks if she is thinking about Neil. She says no. Arya says lie. Minnie asks why didn’t she sleep yet. Arya says she is not getting sleep. Minnie asks if she is excited that Neil came here permanently. Arya nods yes. Minnie asks her to stop thinking and sleep. Arya says how would Monto react hearing Neil stays here as Neil was Monto’s grandma’s tenant. Minnie says she is thinking too much. Arya reminds her how Neil carried her up. Minnie reminisces Neil’s interactions with her and smiles. A romantic song plays int he background. Arya says she asked her to sleep and herself is awake.

Next morning, while preparing breakast Minnie describes Preet about messages, how it turned out to be Neil’s creditor, etc.. Preet says Neil must have taken a lot of debts, he doesn’t know to handle finances. Minnie says just like her Babes, don’t know why such people enter her life. Preet smiles and asks if she is accepting that Neil has entered her life. Minnie changes topic and asks Arya how she likes her egg, sunny side up? Preet asks Arya why she is having boring toast and eggs while chef Neil is at her home. Arya there is not other option as Neil is still sleeping. Minnie goes to wake up Neil and seeing messed up room fumes. She calls Neil to get up, but he smiles in sleep. She walks near him and shouts to get up. He pulls her on bed. She shouts. He wakes up and asks what is she doing in his room. She asks what is he doing in her house. He says she rented him a room. She says what will people think seeing them under mosquito net. Neil smiles and says sorry. She says he will not sleep under HS net and use his bed again. Neil says he paid rent and needs room painted and cleaned. Their argument ensues. He says he needs brand new room. Minnie says fine then, he will not get a room. He says fine he will adjust between mosquitoes and tolerate all the troubles