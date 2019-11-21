Mintu to reveal Gangadevi’s secret?

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's widely popular show 'Nimki Vidhayak', where the ongoing track is keeping the audience hooked by showcasing that Mintu getting shot.

Now the makers are bringing a high voltage twist in the drama. The upcoming track of the show will reveal the truth of Gangadevi (Shruti Ulfat) to Mintu Singh (Abhishek Sharma) that she is his mother.

After Nimki attacks Mintu, Nimki realizes her mistake and she is also taking care of Mintu in his recovery. At the same time, soon Mintu and Gangadevi are about to face each other when Mintu will come to know the truth that Gangadevi is his mother.

Shruti Ulfat (Gangadevi) said that “This is a very interesting track of the show. Where Gangadevi and Mintu Singh will confront each other. Viewers will love the upcoming tussle between Gangadevi and Mintu.”

It will be very interesting for the audience to witness the upcoming episodes when the mother-son duo will confront each other.