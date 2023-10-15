Miraculous Tribute to Motherhood: Kartik Krishnamurthy's 'Maa Meri Maa' Brings Judge Neeti Mohan to Tears!

MUMBAI: The Contestant’s OG Song to be released by Zee Music Company

After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned with a bang, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. In the upcoming 'Family Special' episode, the audience will get to watch the talented Mohan sisters- Shakti and Mukti Mohan gracing the show as guests! In this memorable episode, Kartik Kumar Krishnamurthy, an exceptionally talented contestant hailing from Chennai who lives with autism, struggles with communication and understanding people. Simple everyday tasks can be daunting for him. However, on the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, something truly magical happened. Kartik who hadn't spoken to his mother in 27 years due to his inability to speak, found a way to express his love and emotions to her through his first original song, 'Maa Meri Maa.' It's a moment that will leave you with tears in your eyes and a song in your heart!

This touching composition is a tribute to his unwavering source of strength—his mother. Crafted by the talented composer Rathijit Bhattacharjee and beautifully penned by Ravikesh Vatsa, 'Maa Meri Maa' transcends mere music; it's a profound message from Kartik to his mother, conveyed through the power of song. This mesmerizing composition is all set to be released by Zee Music Co. Kartik's performance deeply moved not only the audience but also Judge Neeti Mohan, who was touched by the sheer beauty of his soulful rendition, leaving her speechless with emotion!

Teary-eyed, Neeti Mohan said, "Main bas yeh kehna chahungi, humne bhagwan dekhe nahi hain, par aaj mehsoos kar liye hain."

Kartik's mother expressed her sincere gratitude, stating, "Thank you all. Kartik is and will always be special to us, regardless of his condition. Despite numerous diagnoses at a young age, we faced skepticism and financial challenges due to his Autism. Some even suggested abandoning him. But Kartik is our child, and we never blamed him. He's unique, and we cherish him just the way he is."

She added, "We firmly believed Kartik was a special gift from God and committed to standing by him always. As long as he's with us, we'll be there for him. Since his appearance on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, people have reached out, offering support. Now, many approach us, eager to befriend and take selfies with him. His dedication today meant more than 27 years of togetherness. He made me incredibly proud, and I pray to have Kartik as my child in every life."

While Kartik's performance was indeed remarkable in the episode, brace yourself for the mesmerizing talent of the other contestants who also delivered outstanding performances during the grand premiere episode!

Witness the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants’ magical performances every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM, only on Zee TV!