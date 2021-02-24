News

THIS mirror selfie of Natasa Stankovic is not to be missed; the actress looks STYLISH in a simple black outfit

Check out Natasa Stankovic’s latest Instagram picture. Social media users are all praises for her simple yet stylish avatar.

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
24 Feb 2021 07:57 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic is looking hot and stylish in her latest Instagram picture. Social media users are all praises for her simple yet stylish avatar.

Taking to Instagram, Natasa has shared a mirror selfie. In the picture, the actress is seen donning black Ganji top which she paired with a pair of black tights. Netizens loved this look and complimented her saying ‘nice’, ‘Beauty Queen’, ‘Gorgeous’, among others.  

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Now, take a look at the fans’ comments:

Natasa is married to famous cricketer Hardik Pandya. The duo is one of the most popular couples. After getting engaged on 1 January 2020, the couple got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine. The two welcomed son, Agastya, in July 2020. The couple has a huge fan following on social media. They regularly share pictures and videos to treat their fans and followers. Recently, they were spotted having a gala time in a swimming pool. It was their son's first tryst with a swimming pool. Both Hardik and Natasa shared pictures of their outing on social media. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

On the work front, Natasa is a well-known film and television actress. She has appeared in films like The Zero, 7 Hours to Go, and Satyagraha. She also tried her hands in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9. The actress is immensely popular for her dancing skills.

