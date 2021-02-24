THIS mirror selfie of Natasa Stankovic is not to be missed; the actress looks STYLISH in a simple black outfit

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic is looking hot and stylish in her latest Instagram picture. Social media users are all praises for her simple yet stylish avatar.

Taking to Instagram, Natasa has shared a mirror selfie. In the picture, the actress is seen donning black Ganji top which she paired with a pair of black tights. Netizens loved this look and complimented her saying ‘nice’, ‘Beauty Queen’, ‘Gorgeous’, among others.

Check out the post here:

Now, take a look at the fans’ comments:

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya in awe of THIS picture of Natasa Stankovic; CHECK OUT his reaction

Natasa is married to famous cricketer Hardik Pandya. The duo is one of the most popular couples. After getting engaged on 1 January 2020, the couple got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine. The two welcomed son, Agastya, in July 2020. The couple has a huge fan following on social media. They regularly share pictures and videos to treat their fans and followers. Recently, they were spotted having a gala time in a swimming pool. It was their son’s first tryst with a swimming pool. Both Hardik and Natasa shared pictures of their outing on social media. Take a look.

On the work front, Natasa is a well-known film and television actress. She has appeared in films like The Zero, 7 Hours to Go, and Satyagraha. She also tried her hands in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9. The actress is immensely popular for her dancing skills.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Natasa Stankovic shows us how to wear CROP tops in a COOL and TRENDY way; see pictures