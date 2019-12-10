Mirzapur Season 2 to release in 2020

MUMBAI: On the first anniversary of its premiere, Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first look of the second season of Mirzapur, the crime drama series starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal, and confirmed that the show would return in March 2020.

The new 20-second Mirzapur season 2 teaser features two funeral pyres and is narrated by Akhandanand 'Kaleen Bhaiya' Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), who states, 'Jo aaya hai, vo jaayega bhi, bas marzi hamaari hogi'.

The series was a huge success, and the audience are eagerly waiting for season two.

