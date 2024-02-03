Mirzapur: TV actors which would be the perfect choice if the series was recreated on the small screen!

While the fans are waiting with baited breath for the season, we take you through the names which would be a perfect choice to play if Mirzapur was recreated on television.
Mirzapur

MUMBAI: Mirzapur is one of the most loved and classic series which gained massive critical acclaim along with admiration from the audience.

The show rolled out two seasons based on the concept of the mafia boss of Mirzapur. (Also Read: Trending News Today: From Mirzapur season 3 update to Sandeep Reddy Vanga launching a new movie trailer- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news)

The third season is all set to roll out and the second season showcased how Guddu killed Kaleen Bhaiya but in the end we see that he is safe. The third season would be an interesting one as it is anticipated that Kaleen Bhaiya will return to seek revenge.

Check out the names below:

Sudhanshu Pandey as Akahandanand Tripathi originally played by Pankaj Tripathi

1

Baseer Ali as Munna Tripathi originally played by Divyenndu Sharma

2

Kushal Tandon as Guddu Pandit originally played by Ali Fazal

3

Shweta Tiwari as Beena Tripathi originally played by Rasika Duggal

4

Rithvik Dhanjani as Bablu Pandit originally played by Vikrant Massey

5

Gulki Joshi as Gajamini Gupta originally played by Shweta Tripathi

6

Jiya Shankar as Dimpy Pandit originally played by Harshita Gaur

7

Sanaya Irani as Madhuri Yadav originally played by Isha Talwar

8

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Sweety Gupta originally played by Shriya Pilgaonkar

9

Sai Ketan Rao as Bharat Tyagi originally played by Vijay Verma

10

Yatin Karyekar as Satyanand (Bauji) originally played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda

11

Varun Sood as Maqbool originally played by Shaji Chaudhary

12

Sumedh Mudgalkar as Compounder originally played by Abhishek Banerjee

13

Shruti Ulfat as Vasudha Panndit originally played by Sheeba Chaddha

14

Chhaya Vora as Geeta Tyagi originally played by Alka Amin (Also Read: Rasika Dugal gives EXCLUSIVE update on MIRZAPUR season 3 )

15

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

