Mirzapur: TV actors which would be the perfect choice if the series was recreated on the small screen!

MUMBAI: Mirzapur is one of the most loved and classic series which gained massive critical acclaim along with admiration from the audience.

The show rolled out two seasons based on the concept of the mafia boss of Mirzapur. (Also Read: Trending News Today: From Mirzapur season 3 update to Sandeep Reddy Vanga launching a new movie trailer- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news)

The third season is all set to roll out and the second season showcased how Guddu killed Kaleen Bhaiya but in the end we see that he is safe. The third season would be an interesting one as it is anticipated that Kaleen Bhaiya will return to seek revenge.

While the fans are waiting with baited breath for the season, we take you through the names which would be a perfect choice to play if Mirzapur was recreated on television.

Check out the names below:

Sudhanshu Pandey as Akahandanand Tripathi originally played by Pankaj Tripathi

Baseer Ali as Munna Tripathi originally played by Divyenndu Sharma

Kushal Tandon as Guddu Pandit originally played by Ali Fazal

Shweta Tiwari as Beena Tripathi originally played by Rasika Duggal

Rithvik Dhanjani as Bablu Pandit originally played by Vikrant Massey

Gulki Joshi as Gajamini Gupta originally played by Shweta Tripathi

Jiya Shankar as Dimpy Pandit originally played by Harshita Gaur

Sanaya Irani as Madhuri Yadav originally played by Isha Talwar

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Sweety Gupta originally played by Shriya Pilgaonkar

Sai Ketan Rao as Bharat Tyagi originally played by Vijay Verma

Yatin Karyekar as Satyanand (Bauji) originally played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Varun Sood as Maqbool originally played by Shaji Chaudhary

Sumedh Mudgalkar as Compounder originally played by Abhishek Banerjee

Shruti Ulfat as Vasudha Panndit originally played by Sheeba Chaddha

Chhaya Vora as Geeta Tyagi originally played by Alka Amin (Also Read: Rasika Dugal gives EXCLUSIVE update on MIRZAPUR season 3 )

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!