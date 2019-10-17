Mishkat Verma to enter Star Plus' Divya Drishti

Actor Mishkat Verma, who has proved his mettle with the shows like Nisha Aur Unke Cousins, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Ichhapyaari Naagin and also impressed masses with his last show Shaadi Ke Siyape, has bagged his next.

TellyChakkar has learnt that the handsome lad Mishkat has been roped in for Star Plus' supernatural drama Divya Drishti.

Produced by Fireworks, Divya Drishti is quite loved by masses and viewers enjoy watching the chemistry between Rakshit and Drishti played by Adhvik Mahajan and Sana Sayyed respectively.

Mishkat will be seen playing the lead role.

We tried reaching out Mishkat but he remained unavailable for a comment.

TellyChakkar will soon be back with more updates. Stay tuned!