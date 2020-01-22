Mishti choose Nishant :Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke 22nd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI:Abir tells Nishant that Mishti has his name on her hand and she is her destiny. He gets angry and tells him it's done and punch him on face Mishti tries to stop him he push her when he sees abir name on her hand Abir gets angry and punch him back Nishant falls on floor. Kuhu asks Abir why he did so as Nishant pushed him by mistake only. Abir tells her that he will not forgive anyone who is hurting Mishti Vishambharnat ask Mishti for her final decision waiting for an answer. Mishti turns and asks Abir to leave.Vishambharnat tells Abir that the decision of his fate has been taken so he can leave now . Kunal tries speaking up but Vishambharnat ignores and says nobody is allowed to say or talk now Mishti dicession is final.Kunal and Kuhu asks Abir to go. He walks away but Nishant stops him and tells him that his story is over. Abir leaves Mishti's house.

Mishti is crying in her room Mishti looks at her Mehendi and tries to remove Abir’s name. She says that it is too late now, she waited two months to hear all this.

On the other hand Abir cries saying is regretting everything as he didn’t listen to Mishti for two months. Mishti console herself saying her family supported in her bad patch and now she can't make them feel sad.Kunal comes in and put medicine on Abir's injury.he blames him for Abir's condition Kuhu comes and hugs Kunal Abir leaves them alone. Jasmeet is heartbroken she tells Nishant how much she Mishti loves Abir. Nishant tells her that Abir came here because he called him he wanted to break his attitude. Jasmeet want to break alliance with Mishti but Nishant says no

Nanu brings Abir in the park where Abir and Mishti spent many memories and Abir asks why he brought him there. Kunal says that Nanu is scared that they may go back and Meenakshi may question them for Abir’s injury. Ketki says that Nishant’s punch shouldn’t hurt much and Nanu replies that it’s Mishti’s no that hurt him.

Kunal says that Mishti said no only because she chose her family the way Abir had chosen him and asks Abir not to think that she broke his heart. Abir says that love is not everything. Kunal suggests him to tell Mishti why she broke their relationship. Mishti comes to Jasmeet and Nishant and asks Jasmeet to stop calling her “Mishti pot”. Nishant refuses. Mishti says that she came to ask the time for Mauli pooja and promises her that every function will take place. Jasmeet gets happy and goes to talk with Varsha about the pooja. Nishant goes behind her too. Rajshri comes and tells Mishti that she is proud of her. Mishti replies that she learnt everything from her only. Rajshri says that she was scared that she could choose Abir. Mishti says that the most important thing for her is that she, Vishambharnat and Abir doesn’t get hurt. Rajshri corrects her saying Nishant. She leaves.

Meenakshi asks parul about kunal she refused to say Nanu ask her reason she tells him she had enough because of Meenakshi. Abir come and Meenakshi asks who hurt him. Abir replies that she has hurt him. Meenakshi says that she will not spare Maheshwaris understanding that he had gone to their house only. Abir recites a poem asking Meenakshi to stay away. Rajshri is worried about Mishti's decision she say Mishti. Devyani says that she knows she will take the right decision for Mishti only. On the other side Abir reaches the temple with Parul and recalls saying I love you to Mishti there. Parul asks her why she proposed her in temple. He tells her that she was scared of Meenakshi and for Kuhu and Kunal. They go inside the temple and Abir says that if there is written their union in their destiny, nobody can change it. Rajshri tells Mishti that pooja cannot happen in Bal Gopal temple since an accident happened so Mishti calls Pandit Ji and says that they can do pooja at Ambe Maa mandir. Abir is in that mandir only and says that the love story which got Ambe Maa’s blessing cannot be over yet