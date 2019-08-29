News

Mishti to say ‘I LOVE YOU’ to Abeer in front of the entire family in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 03:05 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has interesting drama in store for its viewers.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, there is a special storyline being weaved by the makers.  As known, Mishti and Abeer were all set to go on an official date. However, after the argument with Kuhu, Mishti cancels all her plans.

To calm herself down, Mishti visits her favorite place and is surprised to see Abeer there. Abeer soon cheers her up and challenges her to confess her love before the entire family during Janmashtami.

Mishti accepts Abeer’s challenge, but how will she make it all happen? Only time will tell!

