Mishti's critical state to expose Kuhu's dirty secret before Abeer in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama. Abeer and Mishti's love story is seeing some beautiful moments.



In the upcoming episode, Mishti and Abeer have a challenge to confess their love for one another before everyone during the Dahi Handi festival.



Everything goes well until the pyramid gets ruined and Mishti falls down and gets injured. Abeer rushes to save Mishti, but she is critical.



Abeer then learn about Kuhu's hate for Mishti.



The huge melodrama amidst the Janmashtami Utsav will complicate the situations.



It will be interesting to see how and when Abeer will confront Kuhu about the same and what explanation she would have.