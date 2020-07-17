Mistaken identity in &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari?

MUMBAI: Gudiya's marriage in &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari has always been a sore point for her family, especially her parents Radhe (Ravi Mahashabde) and Sarla (Samta Sagar). And now we hear there is a new hilarious twist to this tale! There will be yet another marriage proposal on its way for Gudiya. However, it will so happen that instead of Gudiya, her mother Sarla's old picture erroneously will go to the prospective groom's family, leading to a series of the comical situation of mistaken identity and a marriage proposal landing straight for Sarla than her daughter! In such a scenario, what will Sarla do? What will be Gudiya's solution to this? How will Radhe react to it?

Speaking about it, Samta Sagar, who portrays the role of Sarla, says, "We have an entertaining and amusing episode. All of us had a hearty laugh while shooting this sequence. Sarla, who is always worried about Gudiya's marriage, in a funny twist, will land herself with a marriage proposal owing a classic mix-up of her picture and that of her daughter. A series of hilarious and unexpected situations will develop, putting the entire family upside down. Gudiya, typically through her quips and quirks, tries to find her unusual solution, leaving Radhe in a complete a state of shock. I genuinely enjoyed shooting every moment of this sequence, and I am sure the audience too will burst into laughter seeing it."

A brand-new family in the neighbourhood is about to knock on the Gupta's family's door and maybe directly into Gudiya's heart! But will Gudiya, with her quips and quirks, once again land herself into an unusual situation? Kya Gudiya Unn Pe Bhi Padegi Bhari?

