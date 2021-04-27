Mitaali aka Devyani on her rapport with GHKKPM co-star Ayesha: Sometimes onscreen bonds lead to off-screen connections

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is one of the leading drama series on the small screen. The show has managed to garner rave reviews from the fans ever since the beginning.

Among the amazing bunch of actors, popular TV diva Mitaali Nag is also currently seen as Devyani Chavan on the show.

The actress plays a pivotal role in the show where she is seen as a girl who has lost her mental stability.

Well, Devyani's past brought a huge twist in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein where she was already married to Pulkit but her family kept her away from him.

Sai finally managed to elope Devyani and get her married to Pulkit.

While Devyani and Sai's relationship on the show is shown extremely adorable, the duo shares the same bond off-screen as well.

In one of her recent Instagram stories, Mitaali has shared a picture with Ayesha Singh and revealed their bond.

Take a look:

Well, as we have seen how Sai's bond with Devi Tai is extremely pure, the two beauties bond big time in real life as well.

It seems their off-screen camaraderie makes their onscreen presence much amazing.

Produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Kusum Dola. It stars Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the lead roles.

