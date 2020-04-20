Mithali Raj’s fans are all PRAISES for her latest picture collage; check

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj needs no introduction! Her contribution in the field of cricket is immense. She is an inspiration for many.

While her cricket skills won the hearts of fans, her dedication is something one can’t ignore. It’s indeed her dedication and passion that inspired her to reach this far. And her latest Instagram picture gives a glimpse of the same.

Well, Mithali has 1.3m followers on Instagram. She regularly shares something from her personal and professional life to treat her fans.

Her latest post which she shared today is a picture collage. One picture sees little Mithali as a spectator of cricket and the other one sees grown-up Mithali playing for the country.

The gorgeous lady beautifully captioned her picture as, “Living the journey through the prism of photographs - from a keen spectator to playing for my country ! #joyride #couldnotaskformore #preciousmemories #LockdownDiaries”

Fans went gaga over the picture. One fan wrote, “This is what we call dedication and passion. Thank you ma'am for everything which you did to make our country proud” while another commented, “#Legend in making.”

Check out Mithali’s post here:

What do you think about the picture? Hit the comment section below.

For the uninitiated, Mithali’s biopic is in the making. Titled Shabaash Mithu, it will see Taapsee Pannu playing the role of the former skipper of Indian women's national cricket team.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.