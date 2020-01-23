Mithali Raj’s latest candid pictures will woo you

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj, whose contribution in the field of cricket is immense, is an inspiration for many.

The captain of the Indian women’s national cricket team never fails to mesmerize her fans and followers with her moves on the cricket field.

Apart from being a famous cricketer, Mithali is also a stylish diva. Her varied stylish avatars will certainly give you some style tips.

The pretty lady, who recently teamed up with Bollywood actress Aditi Rao and dancer Shakti Mohan for an advertisement for a popular cosmetics brand, rocks her fashionable looks with ease.

Mithali is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. She has yet again shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle. She can be seen chatting in a studio. Clad in a striped shirt and beige bottom, she looked smart and stylish in the candid pictures. In her caption, she mentioned about ICC women’s one day world cup 2021 and left the fans super excited.



Did you like Mithali in the pictures?