Mithali Raj shares her PRICELESS throwback photo with brother; a fan notices her ‘same hairstyle’

MUMBAI: Mithali Raj, who is a well-known name in the world of cricket, has shared a super adorable throwback picture.

The picture is from her childhood days and she is looking like a doll in it.

The cricketer has also written a heartwarming note and dedicated it to her brother.

In the picture, the brother and sister can be seen spending quality time on a sea beach.

While her brother had the vibrant smile on his face, he did not forget to protect his little sister by holding her hands.

Sharing this super cute picture, Mithali wrote, “From the treasure trove , bhaiya helping me balance while my feet are planted in the sinking sand . The story hasn’t changed a bit . Always like a rock , my supportive big brother. She hashtagged words like ‘priceless’, ‘throwbacksunday’.

Even fans found the picture cute. One social media user wrote, “So cute pic mithali mam” while another wrote, “Wow little mithali.” Interestingly, another fan noticed her hairstyle and commented, “Still same hair style”

Take a look.

Isn’t little Mithali looking like a doll in the picture? Tell us in the comment section.

