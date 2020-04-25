Mithali Raj takes up THIS challenge to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus; check

MUMBAI: The world is dealing with a tough time because of coronavirus outbreak. Not just health, different sectors of the economy are also bearing the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak. Celebrities from film industry and sports world are coming forward to extend their financial help. Many are also doing various activities to raise funds for the cause. Speaking about the same, cricketer Mithali Raj has taken FitnessWithMithali challenge.

The cricketer took to her social media handle and announced the same. The aim is to help spread positive energy through 'Fitness with Mithali' and raise funds for #GiveIndia to fight Covid-2019.

Mithali first shared a post wherein she explained the whole matter by writing, “Worried about fitness and wellness while staying at home? I partnered with Fitket to help spread positive energy through 'Fitness with Mithali.' In this series, I will be sharing simple exercises which one can easily do at home to stay fit. Download the app from www.fitket.fit and join me for a minute everyday to get your daily dose of fitness.

#FitnessWithMithali #Fitket #FitIndiaMovement.”

In her next post, she spoke about the reason behind this challenge. She wrote, “Download the Fitket app from www.fitket.fit and join me in the #FitnessWithMithali challenge to help me raise funds for #GiveIndia to fight Covid-19.” The cricketer further nominated Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Priya Punia, among others to share their fitness exercise at #FitnessWithMithali #GiveIndia.

