Mithila Palkar’s first kiss with her soulmate

MUMBAI: Mithila Palkar has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She is known for her characters in the TV series Girl in the City and Netflix's Little Things. She has also acted in films like Karwaan and Katti Batti.



The actress has shared a super adorable picture from her Singapore diaries. Her picture proves that she has found her soulmate in the foreign land. Well, Mithila enjoyed a fabulous jig, a dance with the dolphin at the Sentosa Island in Singapore. Mithila also shared her first kiss with her soulmate, the dolphin!

Take a look at Mithila’s post right here: