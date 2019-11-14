Mithila Palkar’s new ACHIEVEMENT

MUMBAI: Mithila Palkar has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She is known for her roles in TV series Girl in the City and Netflix's Little Things. She has also acted in films like Karwaan and Katti Batti.

The actress is quite active on social media. She often shares her stunning pictures to treat her fans. If you browse through her Instagram profile, you will certainly get some style tips. And after winning hearts with her performance in Little Things Season 3, Mithila achieved another milestone. She has joined the two Million club on Instagram.

An elated Mithila took to Instagram and shared the happy news. She wrote, “2 MILLION!

I was struggling with a stream of emotions over the last three days for the love that #LittleThingsSeason3 has been receiving. And while I have barely taken all that in, it just hit me that we are a family of 2 million.

Sometimes I don't know what to do with all the love and trust you shower me with. This is all too overwhelming.”

She added, “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for having faith in me and supporting me. Especially those who've been with me since the beginning and have still stuck around!

Sending the tightest hugs and a lot of love to all the 2 million of you!

I love you all!”

Take a look below: