Mithun Da gets teary eyed on DANCE+ 5!

MUMBAI: Dance+ is back with its 5th season and this time we will see not 3, but 4 captains fighting along with their gang for the title. This year along with choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak, we will see two new judges, Suresh Mukund and Karishma Chavan.



In the upcoming episode of Dance+ 5, Superstar Mithun Da will take center stage and help the team select the Top 16 contestants of this season. In order to make the superstar feel at home, the entire team of Dance+ gave a special tribute performance during the shoot. They covered his entire journey right from his birth till he become The Mithun Chakraborty in Bollywood.



Did you know Mithun Da’s real name is Gourang Chakraborty? Did you know Remo D’Souza’s first directorial debut was a Bengali film which Mithun Da had signed. He was a football player in his childhood days, This and many more unknown facts about Mithun Da will unfold on the stage of Dance+.



As the performance dwelled into his film journey, they revealed that film makers rejected him and called him a ‘bad’ actor. He received a lot of rejections due to his dusky complexion. It was in Mumbai that he got his name Mithun Chakraborty. Watching his journey once again in front of his eyes left dada teary eyed and he said, “Bas karo, kitna rulaoge yaar?”



