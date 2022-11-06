Model Kamal Cheema mesmerized the audience with her acting and writing talent

MUMBAI: Former President of India Dr APJ Kalam said one should dream. And then try to complete it. Model Kamal Cheema also dreamed of dreams and is working hard to fulfill them. The world of modeling and entertainment has so far welcomed innumerable such talented people. Kamal Cheema is an emerging name in the same, who has impressed with his powerful personality and looks. Most importantly, she impresses with his intelligence and a mesmerizing vibe, which she carries with ease.

There is a lot of modeling and acting madness and passion inside Kamal Cheema. She wanted to be a part of these industries from a very young age and wanted to prove her worth in front of the world. That's why she is living her dreams today. Thus making sure to challenge herself at every step to advance herself as a True Professional. She has been honored with various awards and accolades in her career, including Shivaji Award 2018, Best Actor Award 2018, International Supermodel Title Winner 2019, Perfect Woman Award 2021. He has also received the Best Writer Award 2021 for his book "A Mother to A".

She is a rising actress who is excited for her upcoming film "Kya Main Galat". As a writer and director also, he has done many songs. The most commendable among them is Kirsanistan, 2021. She did many assignments in the modeling world. On 24 September 2019 in Bangkok Thailand, she won the International Supermodel Beauty Contest. She has also participated in many beauty pageants, youth supporting shows, award shows as a judge.



Model Kamal Cheema Modeling as a career has now become a much awaited option, with thousands of people dreaming of becoming a fashion model. The era of relying on luck is over now, because now there is limitless potential in this field. Becoming a model requires commitment, dedication and determination. To stand out and grab attention, you need to design, formulate and execute a strategy. It's also important for a model to have a good mindset, a lot of grace and elegance, and who knows this better than Kamal Cheema.

A stunning, talented Mumbai fashion model who has made a name for herself in the industry with her charm and hard work. Today Kamal is an experienced model based in Mumbai, the financial capital of India. Along with modeling, she also tries to become an actress. She is also working on various famous music videos. Recently she was a part of 'Kudiyan' (Amrit Brar) Punjabi music album which crossed thousands of views on the internet. For his amazing work and skills, Kamal has been featured in top magazines like Model Craft and Model View as well as in many print media. She feels herself beautifully connected while facing those lenses. Kamal has deeply felt every aspect of life with his delicate and poetic heart, from the hardness of the sand of the scorching desert to the softness of a few drops on a rose petal.