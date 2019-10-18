News

Model Sanjna Singh to make her TV debut on 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka'

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Oct 2019

Mumbai: Model Sanjna Singh will make her debut on TV with the new show "Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka". She will be seen playing actor Vikram Singh Chauhan's fiancee in the show.

"My character's name is Adaa and it is an interesting one. I have waited to get a good role on TV for a really long time. The interesting bit about Adaa's character is that she gets to play multiple shades which was the driving force to say yes to the show," said Sanjna.

"Adaa is Aman's (Vikram) fiancee in the show. Aman thinks that she is the special one who can get him rid of the 'jinn ka saya', hence he decides to marry her. While Aman knows about the Jinn, Adaa is completely unaware of it. Their love chemistry will be a treat for the audience to watch. I am really looking forward to the show as it is my debut and my parents have a lot of expectations from me," she added.

Source: IANS

