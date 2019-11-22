Mohammad Nazim speaks about his exit from Bahu Begum

MUMBAI: Mohammad Nazim is a popular television actor. He became a household name after he played Ahem Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Later, he was seen in shows such as Udaan, Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Bahu Begum.

The actor, who plays the character of Nawab Asgar Khan, in Bahu Begum, parts of which has been shot in Bikaner has bid adieu to the show. He shot his last scene on 20 October, following which the actor left for his hometown Malerkot, Punjab, to see his mother who wasn’t keeping well. The makers of the show wanted Nazim to return to shoot a few more scenes on 30 October, but because of his mother’s illness, the actor couldn’t go. Sadly, his mother breathed her last on 31 October, after suffering a heart attack. Nazim seemed unperturbed about his abrupt exit from the show, saying such decisions are usually made to improve the TRPs.

He said to Times of India, “TRP ka zamana hain. Our show isn’t getting high ratings ever since its inception. The makers probably want to add new twists for better TRPs. In the process, if they think that ending my character will help them improve the TRPs, then I have no issues with that. I am no one to question them on this, so, I ended my association amicably.” Of late, TV actors bidding adieu to the show or their character being axed overnight is not unusual in Hindi TV soaps. Nazim feels that working in a Hindi soap is “unpredictable” and there is no such thing as job security. He said, “However, I believe that if one is talented and hardworking, nothing can stop one from achieving success.”