Mohan Sisters launch their first jewellery collaboration with Caratlane - A Tanishq Partnership

MUMBAI: Mohan Sisters who specialise in all forms of art together have for the first time come together to express their art in the form of Jewellery with CaratLane -A Tanishq Partnership. Caratlane is India’s leading omnichannel jeweller on the occasion of Women’s Day, are launching the exclusive The #DreamersUnite campaign aims at nurturing the feeling of sisterhood among the women who are passionate about their dreams.

With cute and quirky motifs inspired by every dreamer’s passion, this collection is designed to encourage every woman to believe in herself and in the collective strengths of her sisters-in-arms. Talking about the association, Neeti Mohan shared, “CaratLane is focused on making every day beautiful and special with their designs for the modern Indian woman. Keeping that in mind, we added a unique touch to these signature pieces, which will ensure that the CaratLane customers identify with the designs and find a bit of themselves in each one of them.”

Speaking about the designs, Shakti Mohan said, “These designs come from a very personal place for all three of us. We, the sisters are very close and have been with each other through thick and thin. This is the sisterhood that we wish for every woman out there, who is striving to make a mark. We have designed over 50 motifs, each beautifully crafted in 14kt gold, to choose from. From the casual to the exquisite, this collection has something for every occasion.”

Sharing her thoughts about the campaign, Mukti Mohan opined, “It's a great feeling when someone believes in your potential and your dreams, and I’ve found that ‘someone’ in my sisters. With them watching my back at every turn, I have had the strength and courage to pursue my dreams and fly as high as I want to. I am glad to be a part of the #DreamersUnite campaign by CaratLane which encourages all women to believe in each other’s dreams and aspirations, thus becoming a support system for each other.”

Talking about the collection, Aakrosh Sharma, Head - Merchandise, CaratLane said “CaratLane has been at the forefront of crafting jewellery that is exquisite as well as affordable. Keeping in mind the tastes and preferences of modern women, who rely on CaratLane to style their everyday look, we designed a collection which celebrates their sisterhood every day in a beautiful way. We are sure that the Mohan Sisters’ unique touch to this collection will inspire thousands of dreamers across the country.”