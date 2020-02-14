Mohana and Piya twin in on the sets of Nazar! We can't decide who looks more beautiful!

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show, Nazar, has been doing wonders on the small screen. The show has been well-received by the viewers and the thrilling content is keeping everyone on the edge of the seat.

We all know Mohana's role, played by Monalisa, is a negative character, who is always seen creating problems for Piya and Ansh. Piya's character is being played by Niyati Fatnani while Harsh Rajput plays Ansh's character.

Even though Piya and Mohana don't get along onscreen but their off-screen bond is just amazing. In a recent post shared by Niyati, we see how she is twinning in with her co-star Monalisa. Both have worn beautiful pink sarees and are looking extremely stunning.

Take a look at the post:

Both gave stylish poses in their beautiful attires and made us swoon on them.

We really can't decide who looked better.

On the work front, Niyati has done many shows like Moh Moh Ke Dhagey and D4 Get Up and Dance. Meanwhile, Monalisa is a prominent face of the Bhojpuri film industry. She has also been a part of Bigg Boss.