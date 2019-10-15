News

Mohena Kumari continues to be part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s legacy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Oct 2019 07:22 PM

MUMBAI: Wedding ho toh aisi!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari is now Mrs Rawat. The charming actress and dancer, who is a real-life princess, got married to Suyesh Rawat in a high-profile, royal wedding.

The marriage took place in Haridwar, and fans are going gaga over the videos and photos from the ceremony. Mohena wore a bright red lehenga with heavy jewellery and a red-and-gold bordered dupatta with a long ghoonghat. Meanwhile, Suyesh donned a cream-coloured sherwani with embroidery.

What grabbed our attention was Mohena continuing the legacy of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the singers present the wedding performed a famous song titled ‘badhai ho’ from the show. The song is quite famous, and it reminded us of Mohena’s stint in the show.

Take a look!

It is said that after 100 years a princess got married in their royal family. She is the daughter of Pushpraj Singh, the king of Rewa, and Ragini Singh.

Tags > Mohena Kumari, Suyesh Rawat, Pushpraj Singh, king of Rewa, Ragini Singh, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days