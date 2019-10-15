Mohena Kumari continues to be part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s legacy

MUMBAI: Wedding ho toh aisi!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari is now Mrs Rawat. The charming actress and dancer, who is a real-life princess, got married to Suyesh Rawat in a high-profile, royal wedding.

The marriage took place in Haridwar, and fans are going gaga over the videos and photos from the ceremony. Mohena wore a bright red lehenga with heavy jewellery and a red-and-gold bordered dupatta with a long ghoonghat. Meanwhile, Suyesh donned a cream-coloured sherwani with embroidery.

What grabbed our attention was Mohena continuing the legacy of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the singers present the wedding performed a famous song titled ‘badhai ho’ from the show. The song is quite famous, and it reminded us of Mohena’s stint in the show.

Take a look!

It is said that after 100 years a princess got married in their royal family. She is the daughter of Pushpraj Singh, the king of Rewa, and Ragini Singh.