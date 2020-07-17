Mohena Kumari shares the moments she spent with her grandmother as she passes away...

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari is a wonderful actress and dancer.

She and her family tested positive for coronavirus and only recently did they come back home in good health. Mohena spoke about the same and narrated her experience giving tips as to what all should one do and not fret. Mohena has been staying positive and motivating all her fans and followers about the same.

Recently, there was a demise in her house. Mohena lost her grandmother. She took to social media to share the moments she spent with her grandmother and that nothing will be or feel the same without her. She captioned her post as: I will miss you nani...

Nothing will be the same again. We will miss you so much.

Take a look at her post:

We offer our deepest condolences to Mohena and her family.

