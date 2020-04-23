Is Mohena Kumari still Shivangi Joshi's best friend? The actress wants to know

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari Singh who shot to fame with her performance in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has lately been in headlines. The actress got married in a grand manner to beau Suyesh Rawat last year in October.

The social media was filled with Mohena's wedding pictures and fans couldn't stop adoring them. Mohena is currently enjoying her marital bliss and is often seen giving us several glimpses of her life.

The actress has bid adieu to her acting career post marriage. However, fans dearly miss her seeing on the small screen.

Recently, during her live chat session with TellyChakkar, Mohena got nostalgic remembering her days from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

When Mohena was asked about giving a truth serum to her co-star Shivangi Joshi and make her confess one truth, the actress was quick to respond and said that she wanted to know who is Shivangi's best friend on the sets of the show now that she is not there.

Well, Mohena has definitely asked a very tricky question to Shivangi and it will be interesting to see if Shivangi will take this truth serum and reveal the truth or not.

