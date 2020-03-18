News

Mohit Abrol to join Tina Phillip in &TV’s Laal Ishq

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
18 Mar 2020 04:27 PM

MUMBAI: Every day, our news desk churns out a fresh set of updates from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back with another interesting update from the world of television.

TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about &TV’s Laal Ishq.

We have already reported exclusively about Tina Phillip being a part of yet another spine-chilling episode of &TV’s Laal Ishq.

Now, the latest update is that actor Mohit Abrol will be seen opposite Tina in the same story. The episode is produced by Essel Vision Pvt Ltd.

Mohit has been a part of shows like Porus and Vidya. He was lately in the news because of his breakup with fiancée Mansi Srivastava.

We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

 

 

