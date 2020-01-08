Mohit Chauhan to star in Star Bharat’s Kartik Purnima

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is bringing a new show called Kartik Purnima, produced by Sanjot Kaur and Bhupinder Singh under their banner Rolling Pictures.

Poulomi Das is playing the female lead and Harsh Nagar has been roped in to play the male lead. Kartik Purnima will also star actors namely Ravi Gossain, Harpreet Singh, Meenakshi Verma, and Nidhi Shah in pivotal roles.

Now, according to the media reports, Mohit Chauhan will also be seen in Star Bharat’s Kartik Purnima. Reports further stated that he will play the role of the father of the male lead and will have positive character traits.

