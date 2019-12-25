Mohit Duseja shocked as the cast plays a prank on him while shooting for Ragini MMS Returns 2!

MUMBAI: Whilst shooting for a horror show, the person is bound to get a little nervous and spooked out. While shooting for ALTBalaji’s and ZEE5’s biggest Horrex franchise – Ragini MMS Returns Season 2, Mohit Duseja shared one such incident. Mohit, who is seen playing an important character in the series was spooked out, as his co-stars played a supernatural prank on him. On the last day of the shoot, when he returned to his room post a quick shower all sorts of paranormal activities like shaking of the bed, opening of the curtains and scary noises were made to scare him out of his room. He was so terrified that he yelled calling the security to save him from the torture.



Talking about this hilarious prank being played on him, Mohit quipped, “I do not believe in supernatural powers or ghostly activities, but the vibe of the show makes you believe in one. When I entered the room post shower, the bed started shaking and I heard some scary noises which aggravated my fears to which I ran straight out of my room crying for help. I couldn’t sleep the whole night thinking about the same, which only later I got to know that it was a prank. Now when I think about it, it brings a good laugh to me!”



Recognized as the most popular Indian horrex franchise, Ragini MMS gained immense popularity in the country with its two feature films, and one adapted web-series – Ragini MMS Returns. The latest season is an exciting addition to the franchise. The show marks the digital debut of the internet sensations Divya Agrawal and Varun Sood along with the super stunning Sunny Leone as a paranormal expert.

